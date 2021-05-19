Venus (XVS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Billion

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.14 or 0.00122550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $430.95 million and approximately $1.59 billion worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded 65.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.10 or 0.97648377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,989,315 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

