Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.53 million.

Vericel stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5,148,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

