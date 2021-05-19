VeriCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $17,823.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $17,823.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,995.37 or 1.01096886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00130534 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004472 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,656,552 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

