Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.54

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.54 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 26.02 ($0.34). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.07 ($0.34), with a volume of 225,539 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.54. The firm has a market cap of £108.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.80.

About Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

