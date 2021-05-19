Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,528 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of Verso worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verso by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verso by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE VRS opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $570.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

