Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 97,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

