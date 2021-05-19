Vesper Price Reaches $19.19 on Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $63.55 million and $3.73 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $19.19 or 0.00047545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00353552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00191191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $486.05 or 0.01204064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00038406 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,311,280 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.