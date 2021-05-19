VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VIAO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 37,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

