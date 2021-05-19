Viberate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01171962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.86 or 0.09778686 BTC.

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

