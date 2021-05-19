Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 77,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 63,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,971,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

