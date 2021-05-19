Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 435.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Gartner worth $49,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.26 and a 200 day moving average of $174.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

