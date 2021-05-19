Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $55,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.60. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $163.24.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

