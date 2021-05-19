Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338,124 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Watts Water Technologies worth $56,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTS opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,216. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

