Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $54.22 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of DTE Energy worth $54,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE stock opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

