Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $55,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Shares of SHW opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

