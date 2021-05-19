Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $55,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

