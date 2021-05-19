Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,354 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,354 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Nevro worth $55,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

