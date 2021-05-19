Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 388,642 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.94% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $54,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after acquiring an additional 820,519 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.