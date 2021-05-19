Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,833 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,833 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Voya Financial worth $54,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2,355.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,698,000 after buying an additional 500,743 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,010,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $17,396,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.