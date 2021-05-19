Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,360 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $54,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $32,752,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

HST opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

