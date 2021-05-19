VIDT Datalink 1-Day Volume Tops $7.69 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $28.24 million and $7.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 52.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.26 or 0.01069820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00096249 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

