Vidulum Price Tops $0.0347 on Top Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $248,840.98 and approximately $980.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000979 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

