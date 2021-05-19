View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Up 2.3%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 8,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,210,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

VIEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on View in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get View alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

View Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.