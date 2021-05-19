VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0025

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $4,661.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,833,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

