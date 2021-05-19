Village Farms International (VFF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $8.70. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $8.70. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

4/19/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2021 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 1,099,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,782. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $674.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.17 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

