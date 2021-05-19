Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,091,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,077. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

