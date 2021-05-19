Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.15. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 26,988 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 million, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

