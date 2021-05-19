Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

