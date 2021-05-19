Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.17. 130,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.11. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $434.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

