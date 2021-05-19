Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.15. 127,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,585. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.11. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

