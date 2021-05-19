Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Visa stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 139,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $435.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.41 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

