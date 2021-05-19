Vitae (VITAE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.55 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $24.63 million and $2.55 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

