VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.760-1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.

Shares of VMW opened at $162.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.84.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.