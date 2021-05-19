Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 883,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

