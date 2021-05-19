Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 883,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

