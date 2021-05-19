Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $318.02

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.02 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 310.50 ($4.06). Volex shares last traded at GBX 319.50 ($4.17), with a volume of 331,915 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Volex from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £501.78 million and a PE ratio of 32.27.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

