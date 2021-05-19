Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $4.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

