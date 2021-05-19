W Green Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,979.47 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $153,979.47 and approximately $55,258.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.99 or 0.01069785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.29 or 0.09177692 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.