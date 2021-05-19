W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.