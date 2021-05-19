WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $273,835.48 and approximately $256.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00078607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $469.87 or 0.01228485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.30 or 0.10445709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056420 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

