Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,915 shares of company stock worth $73,494,579 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NYSE DIS opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.31. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.