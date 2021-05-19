Wagerr (WGR) Trading 49.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $42,731.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.65 or 0.01016923 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,476,547 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.