Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 96.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 866,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after buying an additional 425,408 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

