Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $172.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,567. The firm has a market cap of $401.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,724,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $1,532,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 62.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $14,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

