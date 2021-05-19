Waltonchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.19 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $75.22 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.80 or 0.07203170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00169718 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.