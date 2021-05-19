Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Head to Head Analysis

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

51.9% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 3.17 $66.54 million $1.64 11.05 Washington Trust Bancorp $264.74 million 3.47 $69.12 million $3.96 13.41

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 25.31% 9.84% 1.16% Washington Trust Bancorp 25.03% 13.05% 1.19%

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Washington Trust Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.20%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Horizon Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 73 full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2020, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 12 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.