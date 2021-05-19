Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.35

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.80. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Waterloo Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

