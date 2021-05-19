Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

NYSE:WAT opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.88. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $320.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

