Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.18 million-$623.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.35 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

NYSE:WAT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.88. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $320.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

