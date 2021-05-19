Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Raised to $8.00 at Mizuho

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WVE. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $334.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

